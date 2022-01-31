REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - A frigid start to the morning on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk.
John and Nancy Bonnet came from Lewes to check out the snow-covered beach.
John says it was very cold but he still wanted to see snow on the beach for the first time.
"We can handle the cold, it's a beautiful sunny day so the sun feels pretty good but it's windy on the beach today," John said.
While further up Rehoboth Avenue, Nicola Pizza owner Nick Caggiano braved the chill to shovel out the sidewalk of his business. Nick says this is the coldest he remember it in his five decades in Rehoboth.
"I've seen it here 13 degrees before and when I got in the car it was 12 degrees. And this is basically the coldest I have seen it down here," Caggiano said.
John and Nancy say they moved to Delaware from New Jersey about a year ago. They say this much snow and temperatures this cold are not exactly what they thought they had signed up for.
"Everybody told us it doesn't snow but in Delaware especially close to the beach and surprise! We got over a foot of snow on our driveway," John said.
Back at Nicola Pizza, Caggiano says his biggest concern with the cold was freezing pipes.
"My concern was last night, whether the pipes were gonna freeze because they had frozen before and that was an issue so the people that closed the day before the snow, they did a good job with putting the heat on in the whole building," Caggiano said.