The funeral for fallen Sheriff's Deputy Glenn Hilliard will be held Tuesday June 21st, 2022 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury, Maryland. The announcement was made Tuesday night via the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Service begins at noon.
Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was pursuing the suspect, Austin Davidson, Sunday night outside Talbot Apartments in Pittsville when he was shot and killed by the 20 year-old. The 18 year veteran of law enforcement would've been 42 years old next week. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, there will be a public viewing for two hours prior to the service. More information regarding road closures and further instructions are expected in the next couple of days.