SALISBURY, Md.- Funeral services are being held Tuesday afternoon for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, the Wicomico County sheriff's duty who was shot and killed last week while trying to arrest a fugitive.
More than 1,000 officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states, along with members of the community that Hilliard served, are in attendance for the funeral, which is being held at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury.
Paster Dana Bunting-Stauffer, of Emmanuel Fruitland, is officiating at the service, which includes guest speakers Bishop George A. Copeland, vice president of the the Watchmen With One Voice Ministerial Alliance; Dwayne Searwar; Detective Chip Oakley, of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office; First Sgt. Burley Williams, of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office; Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, and Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis.
Following the funeral, police will escort Hilliard's hearse to Sunset Cemetery in Berlin, Md.
Hilliard, 41, was shot Sunday night, June 12, in Pittsville, Md., while trying to take into custody a fugitive wanted on felony warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. Hilliard was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Austin Davidson of Delmar, Md., was taken into custody following a two-hour manhunt and remains held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center while awaiting trial on first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and related charges.
Hilliard, a 16-year veteran law enforcement officer, would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on Wednesday, June 22. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
This is a developing story and will be updated.