Ramon Diaz-Lopez

SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement and Seaford Police arrested a man for multiple illegal gambling charges this week.

After an ongoing investigation, authorities identified a lottery numbers game operating out of a Seaford home on Woolford Street.  Ramon Diaz-Lopez, 58, was arrested and gambling equipment was seized from the home. Diaz-Lopez was charged with the following and released on his own recognizance:

Possessing a Gambling Device

- Advanced Gambling

- Keep Any Gambling Device for Any Game of Chance

- Providing Premises for Gambling

 

