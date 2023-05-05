SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement and Seaford Police arrested a man for multiple illegal gambling charges this week.
After an ongoing investigation, authorities identified a lottery numbers game operating out of a Seaford home on Woolford Street. Ramon Diaz-Lopez, 58, was arrested and gambling equipment was seized from the home. Diaz-Lopez was charged with the following and released on his own recognizance:
- Possessing a Gambling Device
- Advanced Gambling
- Keep Any Gambling Device for Any Game of Chance
- Providing Premises for Gambling