STEVENSVILLE, Md.-The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a garage fire in Queen Anne's County.
Authorities say the fire was discovered by a neighbor. Crews from the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene on the 400 block of Walker Road to find a detached garage on fire. Officials say it took about 90 minutes to get the flames under control. There have been no reported injuries. The cost of the damages is estimated to be about $50,000.
Investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the fire.