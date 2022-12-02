DELMAR, Md. - Six months ago, parts of Delmarva woke up to a shock. For the first time ever, some gas stations were selling regular unleaded for more than five dollars per gallon.
However, those prices are gone. On Friday in Delmar, regular unleaded was selling in the $3.30 to $3.50 range.
After those five dollar prices, one neighbor is thankful.
"Oh, I love it! I love it with everything so high right now, gas is a blessing," said Pamela Upshur.
Inflation has been dominating economic headlines for much of 2022. But in recent months, gasoline and other fuels seem to be among the few exceptions.
That's a savings for folks living on much of Delmarva.
"I mean if you live in Delaware, you have to drive at least five, six miles just to go to the store one way most of the time if you live out of town or something," said Bruce Wilkerson of Delmar, Del. as he filled up.
Wilkerson hopes the lower gas prices might also help reduce prices in other areas of the economy.
"It's got to help. I mean, get the gas prices back down, and that should help on the grocery prices, maybe they'll start coming down, too," Wilkerson said.
When asked if the lower gas prices might mean some extra surprises under the Christmas tree this year, Pamela Upshur wasn't so convinced.
"Well, it hasn't gone down that much," she said. "But it's gone down enough where we can move around more and visit family for the holiday."
Developments in the Russia-Ukraine War, as well as unrest in Iran and China could possibly put upward pressure on gas prices again. But otherwise, the American Automobile Association is expecting prices to remain steady or fall a few more cents through the beginning of 2023.