Gas prices are not quite as high as they were in June, but according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, Delaware and Maryland have seen the highest weekly increase of gas prices in the nation.
Both states saw the cost of gas increase by over 25 cents per gallon in just one week. Prices in Virginia also went up 22 cents per gallon since last week.
One reason for the recent surge is due to OPEC+, a group of 23 oil exporting countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, cutting oil production by two million barrels per day.
AAA spokesperson, Jana Tidwell, said higher crude oil prices, and the lasting effects of Hurricane Ian are also playing a role.
"We typically see gas prices decrease this time of year based on demand but the factors of Russia and it's invasion of Ukraine and a pretty active hurricane season are out there at play and could impact prices one way or another," said Tidwell.
Drivers are getting tired of spending their paycheck at the pump though.
Wayne Smith lives in Dover and said he has to drive an hour to work everyday.
"The gas prices are disrespectful," said Smith. "The pandemic definitely didn't help either."
Other drivers said they will consider purchasing an electric vehicle if gas prices continue to rise.
The demand for gas is expected to go up during the holiday season which could also raise prices. However, AAA officials said they are unsure whether gas prices will exceed the all time high of five dollars per gallon reached in June.