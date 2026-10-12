GEORGETOWN, Del. — Georgetown residents are speaking out about the future of cottage housing as town officials consider repealing an ordinance that allows small homes to be built in certain areas.
Some residents worry removing the option could make it harder for people struggling to find affordable housing, while others have raised concerns about the town's approach to development.
Georgetown Town Council held a public hearing Monday night on Ordinance 2026-06, which would remove cottage housing development as a permitted use in the town's UR1 zoning district.
The public record will remain open for 14 days to allow additional comments. The ordinance is scheduled for its first reading at the next Town Council meeting.
The town originally approved the cottage housing ordinance Dec. 8, 2025, in a 4-1 vote under former Mayor Bill West. It allows up to 12 cottages per acre, with homes ranging from 350 to 850 square feet.
However, in July, council directed the town's planning and zoning department to suspend reviews of new cottage housing applications. In August, council voted to begin the process of repealing the ordinance while officials consider a broader approach to affordable housing.
For some residents, the potential repeal raises concerns about the people who could need affordable housing in the future.
“Ignoring the problem is not going to make it go away,” Jon Peterson said. “People are still going to be hungry, right?”
Joseph Holde, Director of Sussex Community Crisis Housing, said housing insecurity can affect anyone, even those who do not currently need assistance.
“You might be good today, but what if you need it one day? What if you can no longer afford it and you're in a community that shows you, ‘Hey, we refuse to even try to help you,’” Holder said.
For Chrishelle Johnson, the debate is personal. She said living in the pallet village made a significant difference for her and her husband after they experienced homelessness.
“We know what it feels like to be homeless, to be at the tracks, and to wake up every day not knowing what comes next,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the village gave her family structure, stability and a place to stay, allowing them to focus on moving forward.
“Nobody plans to lose their home or be what is considered homeless or the problem,” she said.
Under the proposed ordinance, cottage housing would no longer be listed as a permitted use in the UR1 zoning district. Town officials say they want to review the zoning code and consider a wider range of affordable housing options in light of recent state housing legislation, including Senate Substitute 2 for Senate Bill 23 and House Substitute 1 for House Bill 450.
Town Council plans to form a housing working group to review the zoning code and make nonbinding recommendations on how Georgetown can address affordable housing needs and comply with state law.
For residents who support cottage housing, the debate is about more than zoning regulations. They say the decision could affect whether people facing financial hardship have another option for finding a place to live.