Georgetown, Del. - The Town of Georgetown wants to hear from the public and interested property owners about the possible expansion of its Downtown Development District.
The Downtown Development District currently comprises 83.2 acres with the proposed expansion up to a maximum of 105 acres.
The current district was designated by Governor Markell in August of 2016 under the Downtown Development Districts Act. The Act was designed to, among other goals, spur private capital investment in commercial business districts, stimulate job growth, and help build a stable community of long term residents by improving housing opportunities.
Information on the current Downtown Development District Plan can be found on the Town’s Website, or by contacting the Planning Department. Anyone with input or recommendations is encouraged to submit them in writing to info@georgetowndel.com or in person at 37 The Circle. Input and recommendations are requested before March 31, 2023.