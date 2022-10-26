GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 32-year-old Georgetown for home improvement fraud following investigations that got underway earlier this summer.
Police said that in June and July of 2022, detectives began investigating Michael Waller, owner of “Waller Precision” company, after they had received complaints of residential construction that was not completed.
Detectives said they discovered that Waller had failed to fulfill contract agreements on two construction projects in Selbyville and Millsboro. The victims had paid Waller a significant amount of money for these projects to be completed earlier in 2022, according to police. However, police said Waller had stopped communicating with the victims and did not reimburse any funds.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Waller turned himself in to Troop 4, where he was charged with home improvement fraud over $1,500 and victim is 62 years of age or older (felony) and home improvement fraud over $1,500 (felony).
Waller was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit continues to investigate similar cases involving Michael Waller. Detectives are asking anyone who believes he or she may have been defrauded in a similar manner to contact the Financial Crimes Unit by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.