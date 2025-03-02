GREENWOOD, DE - A Sussex County man was arrested for vehicular assault, driving under the influence, and other charges following a crash in Greenwood on Saturday night.
On March 1st, at approximately 9:42pm, troopers from the Delaware State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Sussex Highway, north of Adams Road.
When DSP troopers arrived on the scene, they came into contact with 25-year-old Juventino Hernandez Montoya of Georgetown. He was identified as the driver of a Nissan Altima involved in the reported crash. According to state police, while speaking to Montoya, officers smelled the odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment.
A further investigation revealed that a 56-year-old woman from Salisbury, Maryland was driving south on Sussex Highway, north of Adams Road. State police say at the same time, Montoya was driving north in the southbound lanes. His vehicle crashed into the woman's vehicle.
All 5 occupants of the woman's vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
Two passengers in Montoya's vehicle also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital; the other refused treatment.
Juventino Hernandez Montoya was taken into custody and administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests that confirmed impairment. He was charged with the following and released on his own recognizance.
-Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)
-Vehicular Assault Second Degree- 6 counts
-Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
-Driving Without a Valid License
-Other Traffic-Related Offenses