MILLSBORO, Del. - State police are investigating a crash that killed one man and injured another.
Delaware State Police say on June 11, around 1:33 a.m., a 26-year-old Georgetown man was driving westbound on Harmons Hill Road.
Troopers say the man failed to maintain control of his car during a slight left curve, left the roadway, and struck a large metal utility pole. As a result of the impact, troopers say the car rotated violently in a clockwise direction before coming to a rest.
Authorities say the driver was transported an area hospital with serious injuries and later died from his injuries. Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.
A man in the front passenger seat was also reportedly taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.
Harmons Hill Road in the area of the collision was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident.