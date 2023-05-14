Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north to northeast winds 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Monday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from midnight Monday night to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&