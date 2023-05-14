GEORGETOWN, Del. - State police are investigating a deadly crash that killed one man Saturday evening.
According to Delaware State Police, on May 13 around 5 p.m., a car driven by a 27-year-old man from Georgetown was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) just west of Fawn Lane.
Troopers say for unknown reasons, the car exited the north edge of the roadway and began rotating before striking a large tree on the driver's side.
Authorities say the 27-year-old man died at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin. The Lewes-Georgetown Highway was closed at Fawn Lane for about 3 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.