GEORGETOWN, DE — Residents in the Cinderberry neighborhood of Georgetown are voicing their concerns about heavy traffic cutting through their quiet streets. The Georgetown Town Council recently heard recommendations from The Rossi Group on how to ease traffic in the area, but some residents feel the proposed solutions are not enough.
Francine Chianese, who lives on the corner of Mulberry Street, says the week, rush hour traffic from Route 113 has no issue cutting through their neighborhood, especially large commercial vehicles.
"They’re coming through here — supposedly we’re told their GPS are sending them through this way, and they rattle through — and their big trucks, it’s not just pick-up trucks," Chinese said.
For residents like Chianese, the neighborhood doesn't feel as peaceful.
"It's a quiet community, we’re an older community, we have people walking their dogs — and it’s dangerous just to cross the street sometimes," she added.
The complaints from residents prompted the Georgetown Town Council to commission a study on how to address the traffic issues on Mulberry Street and Cinder Way. The study's recommendations include painting center lines, adding more crosswalks, installing stop signs, reducing the speed limit, and potentially using electronic speed limit signs.
While no official decisions have been made, Mayor Bill West indicated that they can and will move forward with smaller projects to start, such as painting road dividers. However, not all residents are convinced that these solutions will address the major issue — the large trucks.
Chuck Swalagan, another resident of Mulberry Street, believes that banning commercial vehicles from the neighborhood all together is the solution.
"I think what should happen is they should ban commercial vehicles coming through here. Everyone wants to take a shortcut, they don’t want to go around the circle. The cars don’t really bother me — it’s the huge dump trucks and things like that," Swalagan said.