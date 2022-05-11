GEORGETOWN, Del. - Tiny homes, or what is called a Pallet Shelter Village, are coming to Georgetown combating the homeless problem in the Sussex County town has been an ongoing struggle.
Those involved in the new shelters program say it is long overdue.
Monday night, Georgetown leaders voted to request funds to build the shelters.
40 homes will sit on North Railroad Avenue and it will include a little community center.
The open lot currently sits directly behind the First State Community Action Agency.
The Executive Director has been pushing for these shelters.
“It's finally here. It was long overdue. Delaware is very small. This will be the first pallet village in the state of Delaware and it will be in Sussex County. We can be that model to show that we can do better,” says Bernice Edwards.
The town requested $500,000 from American Rescue Plan Act Funds to purchase the shelters. Spring Board Collaborative are the ones building the shelters and the organization is looking to have the houses done soon, but there is a lot of work to be completed.
“We have a lease with first state for this portion of the property but we'll have to extend the water and sewer and run power, do some graving, and storm water management,” says Judson Malone, the Executive Director of Spring Board Collaborative.
Spring Board Collaborative tells WBOC they would like to start construction in June and finish by the fall. The Executive Director says the pandemic was difficult on the homeless, making it tough to find shelter.
This allowed this project to qualify for American Rescue Plan Funds there in Georgetown.