GEORGETOWN, DE - Voters in Georgetown have passed a referendum on a multi-million dollar redevelopment project.
The Town of Georgetown has released the following results for voting on a referendum "authorizing the Mayor and Council of Georgetown to borrow an amount not to exceed $18,000,000 for the purpose of financing the construction of a new police station and public works building within the Town, and paying the costs of issuance of the Bonds".
The town says 353 people cast their votes.
For - 183 votes or 52%
Against - 170 or 48%
The referendum was passed. More information on the redevelopment project can be found here.