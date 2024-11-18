Georgetown PD Sign

GEORGETOWN, DE - Voters in Georgetown have passed a referendum on a multi-million dollar redevelopment project. 

The Town of Georgetown has released the following results for voting on a referendum "authorizing the Mayor and Council of Georgetown to borrow an amount not to exceed $18,000,000 for the purpose of financing the construction of a new police station and public works building within the Town, and paying the costs of issuance of the Bonds".

The town says 353 people cast their votes. 

For - 183 votes or 52% 

Against - 170 or 48%

The referendum was passed. More information on the redevelopment project can be found here

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you