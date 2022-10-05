This week, Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, and the Delaware Department of Education launched the new school registration system, authorized by Senate Bill 82.
The new registration system makes critical updates suggested by families and school districts. This includes providing 24/7 access to forms, ensuring that all families have access to register their child or children for school, providing forms in English and Spanish, and sets-up a common data system that enables sharing across districts when families move.
First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney traveled to the Seaford District Library, the Harrington Public Library, and the Wilmington Public Library to demonstrate the new registration process. Guests at the events were invited to participate in a Kindergarten Academy activity. The opportunity to participate in Kindergarten Academy school-readiness programs is one of several benefits of registering children for school in November, during Kindergarten Registration Month.
“Registering your child in school for the first time can be an overwhelming process for families,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Mark Holodick. “We’re excited this site will make it easier by providing a consistent statewide process. We also hope it will remove barriers some may have, such as transportation and/or getting to a school office during a week day.”