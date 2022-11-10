Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.
“As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible. And get your flu shot if you haven’t yet.”
Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
More information on the Public Health Emergency can be found here.