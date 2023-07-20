Gov. Wes Moore Sign Executive Order To Improve Chesapeake Bay Restoration

QUEENSTOWN, Md. - The Governor signed an executive order this morning in Queen Anne's County.
It creates a new governor's council on the Chesapeake and coastal bay's watershed. It is designed to bring together different government agencies and focus on the bay to supercharge collaboration and partnership.
Governor Moore tells us this council will move forward on bay restoration in a more aggressive way. Moore added that this strategy starts with experts on the new governor's council.
"It's not just the people writing the important reports that are helping to guide the work. It's people who live this every single day. So, we are going to make sure that we have not just experts on the field but also people who are going to tells us 'on the ground experience'. Are we moving with the right level of speed and intensity?"
Moore added, "This new order charges the council with moving forward on bay restoration in a more comprehensive and a more inclusive way consistent with the latest science. This council will help to build out a new base strategy in a collaborative way that is defined by partnership."
The order expands the council to include state agencies like the Maryland Department of the Environment, and the Maryland Energy Administration.
Moore says Maryland's policies have not kept up with bay restoration. He believes this aggressive approach will need all that new technology and data.
Secretary of The Department of Natural resources Josh Kurtz explained, "We're planning to increase our monitoring of the bay so that means more continuous monitoring sites especially in the shallow water areas. That's the places we've seen the most recovery and also the areas where we get the most benefit for all Marylanders.
That order is being applauded by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation [CBF]. Allison Colden, Maryland Fisheries Scientist with CBF says meeting the bay's clean-up deadline by 2025 will be challenging. So, every agency and part of state government has a role to play.
Colden say, "Having a group that is dedicated and hyper-focused on Chesapeake Bay restoration and all that it can bring to the state of Maryland, in terms of the environment and the economy, I think is going to be critical to our success to bay restoration efforts."