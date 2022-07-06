RICHMOND, VA.- On Wednesday Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Virginia Department of Energy will receive an increase of funding to reclaim abandoned mine land features across the state. The agency was given $22,790,000 in federal funding that will increase the projects and job opportunities by the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program.
“We are excited to get to work and assist in getting others back to work with this announcement of federal funds,” said Governor Youngkin. “Creating jobs in coal-impacted communities is a priority and through the reclamation and repurposing of these mined lands, we hope to see an additional economic activity for properties that can become suitable for development,” said Youngkin.
Since 2017, Virginia Energy’s traditional AML program has created 792 jobs, an increase of about 100 jobs every five years. The AML program usually receives around $4 million annually. Based on past funding, these additional dollars are projected to create more than one thousand jobs.