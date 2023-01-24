DOVER, Del. - Governor Carney announced the administration's child care priorities and investments for the coming year.
According to the governor, Delaware will take the following actions to support, enhance, and expand child care quality access this year:
- Invest over $10 million to increase Purchase of Care rates to 100% of the 75th percentile of the 2021 market rate, to better support programs and children in need.
- Pursue a policy change to expand applicant eligibility for Purchase of Care to 200% of the poverty level, to reach more children.
- Double funding going to the Early Childhood Assistance Program (ECAP) to $12.2 million, to serve more 3- and 4-year-olds, and provide programs with more resources.
- Allocate funding for House Bill 33, to lower preschool special education student-teacher ratios.
The governor added that Delaware won an $8 million federal Preschool Development Grant to help the state be innovative in strengthening its early childhood infrastructure.
“We know how critical the early years are to a child’s success,” said Governor Carney. “We also know how important our child care providers are to our state. Today’s significant investments in Purchase of Care, ECAP, and our youngest learners with special needs are another step forward for child care in our state. I want to thank Lt. Governor Hall-Long and others for continuing to make child care a priority. And thank you to all of our child care providers for what you do every day.”