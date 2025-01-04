MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has declared a State of Preparedness ahead of expected winter storms in Maryland Sunday through Monday.
The Office of the Governor says the "State of Preparedness" enhances that state's ability to respond quickly and effectively to potential hazards and threats before they happen. It also "provides an easy path for information sharing and coordination".
State officials say multiple Maryland agencies and departments, including management, transportation, law enforcement, and public health, are working together to prepare for the storm.
For more information and tips on how to stay prepared and safe, the Office of Governor Wes Moore has compiled a list here.