STOCKTON, Md. - A Virginia man died in a car crash on Greenbackville Road.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 17, 45-year-old Rodney Dale Lambertson of Greenbackville, Virginia died in a crash.
According to the sheriff's office, Lambertson was driving his 2002 Ford Mustang on Greenbackville Road in Stockton, Maryland when he failed to make a left curve in the road. Police say Lambertson struck a ditch, then a utility pole before his truck flipped onto its roof.
Authorities say Lambertson was pulled from the vehicle and determined to be dead. Lambertson was transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the crash to contact Sgt. Larmore of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office - Crash Reconstruction Unit at (410) 632-1111.