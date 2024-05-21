GREENWOOD, DE - The town announced Greenwood Day, set for Saturday, September 21.
The Town of Greenwood announced the town-wide event, which will close off Mill Street for vendors. Officials say additional vendors, food and activities will be available at the Greenwood VFW Post 7478, along with live music from the Jones Boys and County Line.
The town says more announcements will come as they add to the event. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can contact Greenwood Town Hall or call 302-236-7362 or email greenwoodtownevents@gmail.com.
The date is set for Sept. 21, with a rain date of Sept. 22. To visit the Greenwood Day 2024 Facebook page, click here.