Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.