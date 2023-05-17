GREENWOOD, Del. - The Milford Police Department has arrested a man stemming from an alleged robbery that occurred earlier this month.
On May 7th, just before 5 p.m., Milford Police responded to a report of a robbery on S. Walnut St. There, officers found a victim who appeared to have facial injuries. The victim reportedly told police that they had been approached by an unknown man who struck them in the head and fled with their property.
The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and released. The suspect was not found after a search of the area.
Further investigation using video surveillance revealed an unknown male with a matching description. On May 10th, police found the man and positively identified him as Hezekiah Dawson, 21, of Greenwood.
Dawson has been charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Hindering Prosecution, Assault 3rd Degree, and Disorderly Conduct. He was committed to the Department of Correction on $34,100 cash bail and ordered to appear in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date.