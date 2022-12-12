FELTON, Del.-A juvenile has been arrested and is facing drug charges among others after a traffic stop in Felton.
On December 9th, police say they pulled over a car in the 100 block of West Main Street for a traffic violation. The juvenile driver of Greenwood, had an active traffic capias for his arrest and was taken into custody without incident.
Investigations revealed the juvenile was also allegedly in possession of 103g of marijuana, 13 bags of heroin, .03g of crack, and .09g of cocaine.
Police say The juvenile was transported to Felton Police Department where he was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), Possess Consumer a Controlled Substance except human Growth Hormone without a prescription (class B misdemeanor) X3, Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession (misdemeanor), Failure to Have License in Possession (a violation) and Driver must wear properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt (civil violation).
They were released to their parent/guardian pending a later court date.