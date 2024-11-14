Broadcast/Video Journalist

Kirstyn Clark was born and raised in Cary, N.C. She's the daughter of Jonathan and Amelia Clark, and the younger sister of Jonathan Clark II. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she double majored and earned a bachelor of arts in media and journalism and psychology. When she's not covering the news, Kirstyn enjoys exploring Delmarva, exercising outdoors, reading a good book on the beach, or watching a new TV series or movie.