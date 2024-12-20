GREENWOOD, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old after they say he pulled out a gun before robbing another teenager this week,
Police say they were called to Mile Stretch Road just before 3:30 p.m. on December 18 on reports of a robbery. There, investigators learned a 16-year-old victim agreed to buy a dirt bike from the 16-year-old suspect. The victim reportedly drove the suspect to pick up the dirt bike and complete the purchase. On the way, however, police say the suspect revealed a gun. Once they arrived at their destination, the suspect took the victim’s money and ran, according to authorities.
Delaware State Police say the victim was not injured.
After a brief search of the area, police say they located the suspect on Newton Way and took him into custody after a short struggle. Investigators say they found a loaded 9mm handgun on him that had been reported stolen in March 2024.
The teen was taken to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $69,000 cash bond and faces the following charges:
-Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18 (Felony)
-Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 18 (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)
-Theft of a Firearm (Felony)
-Theft under $1,500
-Resisting Arrest