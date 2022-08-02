SALISBURY, Md. - Sheriff Mike Lewis and other officials on Wednesday will be placing the first shovels in the ground at the construction site of the new Wicomico County Public Safety building.
The groundbreaking will be held at 10:30 a.m. at 1661 Westwood Drive in Salisbury.
Lewis said the event is open to the public for anyone who wishes to attend and witness the commencement of the construction of what will become the new state-of-the-art facility for the sheriff's office and the future of public safety in Wicomico County.