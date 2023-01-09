FELTON, Del. - Three suspects were arrested after fleeing from police.
According to the Felton Police Department, on Jan. 7 at 12:02 p.m. an officer tried to stop a car on Route 13 for a traffic violation. Police say the suspect car pulled into the Felton Royal Farms before speeding off.
Police say after a short vehicle chase, two male suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran away on foot. After a short foot chase, police say both suspects were taken into custody without incident. The driver of the car reportedly fled in an unknown direction.
Felton police say one of the suspects was a juvenile and had a fully loaded handgun with an extended thirty round magazine in his waistband. Both suspects were taken to the Felton Police Department for processing.
The juvenile faces charges including:
- Resisting Arrest (class A misdemeanor)
- Possess/Consume Marijuana under 18 (class B misdemeanor)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (class D felony)
- Possess/Purchase/Own or Control of a Deadly Weapon (class D felony).
The juvenile was video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Stevenson House in Lieu of $21,050 secured bail.
Police identified the other suspect as Lavar Dickson-Lewis, 18, of Dover. He was charged with resisting arrest.
Felton police say an investigation they identified the driver who fled as 18-year-old John Lewis Gregory Jr. of Dover. Police say he was taken into custody at his home in Dover on Jan. 8 without incident.
Gregory was charged with:
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class G felony)
- Disregard a Police Officer Signal (class G felony)
- Reckless Driving (class A misdemeanor)
- Aggressive Driving (class A misdemeanor)
- Speeding in Excess of Posted Limits (violation)
- Failure to use a Turn Signal (violation).
Gregory was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and released on $2,203 unsecured bond pending a later court date.