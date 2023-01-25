PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore.
"It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless."
"It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if the person has a valid carry permit.
Jamie Wink of Wink's Sporting Goods in Princess Anne says concealed carry is a tool for protection of one's self, family, and property.
"Over and over again, the Supreme Court has affirmed that it's not the duty of a police officer to protect somebody," Wink said. "So who does protect us. Well we do. We have the Second Amendment."
Rose Doane of Princess Anne agreed, but said that in the wake of ongoing gun violence in the United States, legislation should focus more on restricting more power weapons.
"Sure you can see a hunting gun for hunting, or a rifle, or something that's not going to maim and kill people, 20, 30 people at a time," Doane said. "You can protect yourself without using those high-powered automatic rifles."
Wink is encouraging concealed carry supporters on the Eastern Shore to join him and others in a caravan from Salisbury to Annapolis on February 7. Senate Bill 1 will be up for a hearing at the State House on that day, and they plan to let legislators know about their concerns.
"Carry permits have quadrupled in this past year and probably will quadruple again in the next year," Wink noted. "We haven't seen four times the amount of stuff happening with gun carry."
Click here to read the full text of Senate Bill 1.
Click here to learn more about the proposed caravan and the people involved.