GEORGETOWN, MD - A Harford County man was arrested Friday night for attempted theft of a vehicle in Georgetown, Delaware.
Troopers responded to a residence on Zoar Road in Georgetown for the report of an attempted vehicle theft. Upon arriving, officials made contact with the suspect and the victim in the driveway.
Officials learned that the victim exited her home after hearing her Chrysler minivan's horn sound. She then saw the unknown male in the driver's seat of her car. The victim confronted the suspect and discovered he stole cash from the vehicle and damaged the multi-selector switch.
The damage in the Chrysler minivan was consistent with the nationwide trend of vehicle thefts.
The suspect was identified as Dragco Wiggins. Wiggins was taken into custody without incident.
Dragco Wiggins was charged with the following crimes:
Attempted to Commit Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
Theft Under $1,500
Tampering with Vehicle
Criminal Mischief
Criminal Trespass