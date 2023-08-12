Harrington Man Arrested for Burglary

FREDERICA, Del. - Troopers arrested 27-year-old Rykiem Shrieves of Harrington, on burglary charges.
Delaware State Police say on July 27, around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man returned to his home on Jackson Street in Frederica and noticed that a safe had gone missing and his window air conditioner had been disturbed.
Troopers responded to the scene and reportedly discovered evidence linking Rykiem Shrieves to the crime. State police say on the afternoon of Aug. 10, Shrieves was taken into custody after troopers stopped to help him with his disabled car on Coastal Highway in Lewes.
Shrieves was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following:
- Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
- Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)
Shrieves was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.