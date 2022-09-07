HARRINGTON, Del. - Harrington police say a man is facing DUI and related charges after he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch.
It happened Monday, Sept. 5, when officers observed a vehicle spinning tires and traveling at a high rate of speed on Railroad Avenue. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and sped away from pursuing officers. A short time later, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn on Hopkins Cemetery Road, spun, and became disabled in a ditch.
Police said the driver ran into a wooded area, leaving two passengers in the car. Once the safety of the two occupants was confirmed and EMS was called to the scene to evaluate them, responding units were able to locate the driver, identified as John K. Burch, hiding in the woods. He was taken into custody without further incident and evaluated for injury before being transported to the Harrington Police Department where he was charged with disregarding a police officer's signal, resisting arrest, DUI, reckless driving, and five other traffic-related charges.
Burch was released on his own recognizance pending future court appearances.