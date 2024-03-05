FELTON, DE - A Hartly man was arrested for trespassing and other charges in Kent County Monday.
Felton Police Department dispatched to East Main Street in Felton for a reported trespass in progress.
Upon arrival, officers saw a male sitting on the rear porch of the residence. FPD had went to the same residence early that morning for a reported domestic disruption involving the male seen on the porch.
The accused was identified as 22-year-old Camron Arman Price of Hartley, Delaware. Police say Price began disorderly cursing and was refusing to comply with police during their investigation. He resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.
Price was charged with the following:
-Resisting Arrest
-Disorderly Conduct
-Criminal Trespass
-Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use