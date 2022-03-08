WASHINGTON- Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Tuesday announced $38,274,762 in federal funds to reimburse state and local governments across Maryland for their COVID-19 response efforts.
Funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
This funding reimburses state and local governments for:
- The purchase of medical equipment and PPE such as ventilators, respirators, face shields, N95 masks, surgical masks, and gloves;
- Setting up and running COVID-19 testing sites; and
- Providing non-congregate sheltering (NCS) to vulnerable populations.
“Throughout the pandemic, Maryland’s state and local governments have played a massively important role in ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” the lawmakers said. “We are proud to announce this federal funding which will reimburse governments across the state for their leadership in securing, storing, and distributing PPE, running COVID-19 testing sites, and providing non-congregate shelter to vulnerable populations.”
The reimbursement of $38,274,762 includes:
- $4,582,952 to the City of Baltimore for providing non-congregate sheltering
- $3,291,747 to the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management
- $30,400,063 to the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
The congressional delegation members who made the announcement included U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.)