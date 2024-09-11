HEBRON, MD- Thousands of dollars in damage was done to a home in Wicomico County after it caught fire.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire started shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Main Street in Hebron.
Investigators say the fire started in a second-floor bedroom while a juvenile was playing with fire.
Officials say the damage is estimated to be $150,000.
It took about 30 firefighters 30 minutes to get the blaze under control, according to the fire marshal.
The family is being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.