HEBRON, MD- Thousands of dollars in damage was done to a home in Wicomico County after it caught fire.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire started shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Main Street in Hebron.

Investigators say the fire started in a second-floor bedroom while a juvenile was playing with fire.

Officials say the damage is estimated to be $150,000.

It took about 30 firefighters 30 minutes to get the blaze under control, according to the fire marshal.

The family is being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

Tags

Recommended for you