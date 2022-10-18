PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A Hebron man has been sentenced to life plus 40 years for the murder of his estranged wife as well as the attempted murder of a man who was with her at the time.
According to the State's Attorney of Somerset County, on Oct. 17, 2020, James Robellard drove from his home in Hebron to the home of LaGina Robellard, his estranged wife, in Marion Station. When she opened the door, he shot her eight times. She died at the entrance of her home.
Prosecutors said James Robellard reloaded his weapon and began shooting at Robellard Corey Glover, striking him twice. Court records show that after being shot once in the leg, Glover shot James Robellard in his abdomen with a shotgun before Glover was shot again by James Robellard in the shoulder. Glover retreated to his bathroom and locked himself inside until police and EMS arrived. When police arrived, James Robellard was found lying on a couch inside the home holding a pillow over his shotgun wound and his handgun nearby.
On July 13, 2022, after a three-day trial, a Somerset County jury convicted James Robellard of first-degree murder of LaGina Robellard, attempted first-degree murder of Corey Glover Sr. and other related charges. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, fter an investigation, Judge Daniel Powell sentenced James Robellard to Life plus 40 years for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and related offenses.