SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department has announced a training exercise Thursday that will see a larger police presence downtown.
According to Salisbury Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office will join them in a training exercise on June 13th at the Circuit Court Building for Wicomico County on N. Division Street. Police say the training exercise will last until about 3 p.m.
“A higher police presence will be visible in the area due to the exercise,” Salisbury police said Thursday morning.