SALISBURY, Md. - 90°+ temperatures once again on Delmarva.
Thursday marked the 19th day this summer that the mercury has reached the 90s at the airport in Salisbury.
In what might seem a surprise to some, the downtown splash pad at Unity Square was empty Thursday afternoon, and a nearby ice cream shop was seeing less foot traffic than usual.
"Typically when we get this huge heat rush, business is slower than normal," said Elizabeth Rogers of Two Scoops Ice Cream Shop. "It's because it's so miserable out and not many people are down here."
In Delmar, workers at Salisbury Door and Hardware see working in the heat as a way to make oneself a better person.
"It's a lot of work- it's hard work too, but it's honest work," said Braiden Alexander. "There's something to be shown for having character out here and really putting yourself through the wringer."
Other neighbors, though, have become fed up with all of the heat and humidity that has at times made it feel like 105°F or more at times.
"It makes me grumpy. I don't like it," said Jill Braungart of Delmar, Md. "I can't be outside and I love to be outside, I want to be doing things and I can't. It makes me grumpy."
"It feels like it's so heavy to breathe, especially if you wanted to take a walk or whatever," said Vickie Trojanowski of Delmar, Md. "It's just too hot and terrible to be outside."
But Jill says there's light at the end of the proverbial sweltering tunnel that has been Summer 2024.
"There's hope in September, and football returns, so it makes me cooler, too, to know football's back," Braungart said.
Even hotter conditions are expected Friday into the weekend before seasonable temperatures return next week.