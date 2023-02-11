DOVER, Del. - State Police say a man was robbed by two others while walking on North Dupont Highway.
Delaware State Police say on Feb. 10, around 5:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was walking on North Dupont Highway south of Rose Bowl Road when he was unexpectedly approached from behind by two unknown men.
Police believe one of the suspects held a gun to the victim's head while the other suspect took the victim's wallet from his pocket. Police say both suspects fled into a nearby wooded area on foot.
The victim was not injured in the robbery. According to police, the only description of the two suspects is that they were believed to be two African-American men.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective S. Ryan by calling 302-698-8443. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.