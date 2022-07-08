CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek.
Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century.
According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance in United States history.
"[That] would make it the oldest church in America that's still used for regular worship," Dunlap said.
On the evening of July 1, Dorchester County Sheriff's Deputies found vandals busted a glass window over the altar table in a sacrilegious manner.
The vandals broke a headstone, which dates to the 1850s, and used a piece of the headstone to break the window, and entered the church through the opening.
Church Creek neighbors were horrified when they heard about the crime.
"It's heartbreaking," said Rebecca Reynolds. "It's alarming to have this kind of criminal activity in our small area."
"There's friends of mine from the other side, the Woolfords that I believe their family back in the day built that church," lamented Kerry Winter. "So it's kind of like, it sucks. It's horrible. It's such a quiet community down here."
Other than the broken window, damaged altar table, and broken dehumidifier, the vandals did not do anything else to the historic structure that can't be repaired.
This means that the crime was unlikely motivated by religious, political, or social hate.
However, Pastor Dunlap calls the whole situation unsettling.
"It's a shame that we have to be so concerned about the future, when for the last 60 years we didn't worry at all," Dunlap said.
"Sixty years" refers to the last time the church underwent a major renovation to shore up the structure.
Reverend Dunlap estimates the cost to replace the handcrafted window will be about $3,000 to $5,000.
The church is insured, but will likely have to pay deductibles.
Dunlap also mentioned that the Old Trinity Church may make improvements to security, such as cameras, or protective coverings over the windows. Those improvements will be discussed with church members over the next several months.
While much of the damage can be repaired, the damage to the headstone can never be undone.
Two men have been arrested for the vandalism.
Court records show 19-year old William Taylor of Delmar, and 21-year old Michael Evert of Berlin are both charged with malicious destruction of property.