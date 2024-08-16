DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a fatal hit and run crash in Dover Friday morning.
According to police, an unknown car was driving north on South Dupont Highway just before 1:45 a.m. on August 16th, just south of POW/MIA Parkway. The car struck a pedestrian who was either on or near the shoulder of South Dupont Highway, according to police. The car then fled in an unknown direction, police say.
The victim, a 62-year-old man from Dover, died at the scene.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the fatal crash and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-698-8457.