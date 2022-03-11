SALISBURY, Md. - Governor Hogan and top legislative leaders agreed to suspend the gas tax for 30 days. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for both regular and diesel reached record levels in Maryland Friday. The national average is $4.33. For business owners, like George Lynch, who fill up everyday, the high gas prices are becoming an increasingly costly expense.
“It definitely hurts, you know we got to buckle down and watch costs, it definitely definitely impacts us big time I mean you can see I hardly got 40 gallons and its 200 bucks and it looks like it's going to go up from here,” Lynch said.
The gas tax in Maryland is just under $0.37 per gallon. Some drivers, like LaVerne Nordstrom, say these are the highest prices they have ever seen.
“I would definitely come to Maryland to purchase gas, being that it is going to be cheaper for me. Being on a fixed income, senior citizens of this day and age are going to do a lot of that because anyone is going to try and save any money that they can,” Nordstrom said.
The rise in prices can be attributed to a couple factors according to Salisbury University Finance Professor Danny Ervin. The first factor is that under the current administration it is more difficult to drill for petroleum products. The conflict in Ukraine is also driving prices up. According to Ervin, the demand for gas is also increasing as the pandemic ends, but if prices keep climbing some drivers may get off the road.
“It is my view now, that with high prices we are going to become less mobile because particularly the less fortunate are not going to be able to buy as much gas as they would if it cost less,” Ervin said.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas one year ago was around $2.75.