Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&