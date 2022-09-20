SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Twenty-five homes on Cape Henlopen Drive in Lewes now have a new address. Changes were made suddenly and some homeowners feel they should have had a say in the matter.
Lewes City Manager, Ann Marie Townshend, said the changes were made partly because original addresses were causing confusion for the postal service.
Townshend also said some newly built homes were originally given an address that did not exist. Homes that used to be located at Debraak Preserve were not receiving mail because there is no street under that name in the city.
Townshend said the address changes may be a short term inconvenience for residents, but will be beneficial in the long run.
Residents were first made aware of the change when they received a letter from the city in August. Some are happy about the update but others feel they should have been made aware of the plan ahead of time.
Maria Levitsky lives in Lewes year round. She said residents should have had the opportunity to give their input about the decision.
Homeowners were responsible for contacting those they receive mail from to alert them about the update.
Seven out of the twenty-five homes effected are owned by full time residents.