FELTON, Del.- The Delaware State Police have identified both the victim and suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred last night in Felton.
Just after 4 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on Reeves Crossing Road. A 36-year-old man was found there in the roadway with an upper body gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification has not yet been released, pending notification to next of kin.
Authorities then identified the suspect as 36-year-old Steven M Smith of Centreville, Maryland. According to police, Smith had an ongoing dispute with the victim and had driven to Reeves Crossing Road to confront him. Smith then allegedly fired on the victim with a rifle before fleeing back to Centreville.
Smith was later arrested without incident at his home by the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office. He is awaiting extradition to Delaware to be charged with Murder First Degree and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony.
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit are still investigating this homicide and ask anyone with information to contact Detective M. Csapo at 302.741.2729. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.