SALISBURY, MD - Tickets are on sale for the city's 4th annual craft beer tasting event, Hops on the River.
The City of Salisbury says the event will take place on Saturday, April 13. Guests can enjoy unlimited samples of more than 30 craft beers from local breweries along the Wicomico River. The event will also reportedly include live music by Bravenoise and games.
A new competition sponsored by Mountaire Farms called King of Wings will also be held. Guests can sample 10 wings from participating restaurants and vote for their favorite to be this year's King of Wings. In addition, attendees can purchase food from food trucks and browse handmade goods from craft vendors that will be on-site.
To purchase tickets, you can visit Salisbury's website here.
More information for Hops on the River can be found below:
Hours: Hours are 2-5 p.m. for regular attendees and 1-5 p.m. for VIP attendees.
Location: This year's event will take place in the area between Unity Square and Riverwalk Games Park in Downtown Salisbury.
Tickets:
- Early Bird General Admission (available through Friday, April 5, at 11:59 p.m.): $35
- General Admission: $45
- VIP Ticket: $55
- King of Wings Ticket: $15
Packages:
General Admission Package includes:
- One admission ticket to Hops on the River
- One Hops on the River exclusive tasting glass (sponsored by The Brick Room)
- Opportunity to add on a King of Wings ticket (only 200 available)
The Early Bird special of $35 is active until Friday, April 5, at 11:59 p.m. After that date, prices will jump to $45.
VIP Package includes:
- One admission ticket to Hops on the River
- One Hops on the River exclusive tasting glass (sponsored by The Brick Room)
- One Hops on the River T-shirt
- One hour early access to the event (beginning at 1 p.m.)
- Opportunity to add on a King of Wings ticket (only 200 available)
There are limited VIP packages available. If they are not sold out, the last day to buy a VIP package is Sunday, March 31, at 11:59 p.m.
All attendees must be 21 or older. No vertical IDs will be accepted.
Additional information: There are no DD tickets, although non-drinkers ages 21 and older can attend at no charge and not taste any alcohol. The event is weather-permitting; the rain date is Sunday, April 14. Tickets are non-refundable.