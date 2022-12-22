CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Hot ashes stored in a plastic container ignited a fire Wednesday afternoon that destroyed a Dorchester Co. home.
A neighbor reported the fire at 34 Algonquin Rd. in Cambridge shortly after 3 pm.
According to the State Fire Marshal, a container used to store used ash from a wood stove was ignited by hot embers which spread to a wooden fence, then to the single-story home.
Two dogs perished in the fire and one was unaccounted for.
Damage to the home and its contents is estimated to be $300,000.
State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci reminds Marylanders not to use paper bags, plastic containers or cardboard boxes to store ash from a wood stove or fireplace.