HARRINGTON, Del. - The sound of the band organ is the signal to "Come One, Come All" to the Delaware State Fair.
But Thursday afternoon, after the gates opened at noon, visitors were few and far between on Chambers Road.
"We are always expecting heat when we come to Delaware," said Kelly, owner of Mama Jug's Lemonade. "We know this year is going to be hotter than we've probably ever had, so we're expecting to be very warm this year."
Amanda Thomas of Pennsburg, Penn., has worked for her family's lemonade stand, Little Richard's since she was a young girl. She said this year was the slowest start to the fair she's experienced.
"It's deserted, honestly," Thomas said. "There is no one here. In Past years the first day is usually like, it's packed in here. But not with this weather."
Just before 2 p.m., the WBOC Weather App reported the temperature in Harrington at 92°F, but with the humidity, it felt like 108°F.
Kelly said that she already saw at least one person struggle with the heat in the opening hours of the fair.
"We got him down on the ground and he did pass out," Kelly described. "We were able to get them some ice on their wrists and water and they were good to go, but you have to be careful when you're out here."
For Kayden and Debbie of Exmore, Va., the heat was not going to stop them from enjoying the fair.
"We'd rather have it hot than cold," they said.
Other vendors are expecting business to pick up.
"This is an amazing area." said Kristopher Kelsey, owner of Cannoli Desserts and Ice Cream. "Delaware's been just really good to us and the whole setup, and I think the fair's going to be really busy this next coming week."