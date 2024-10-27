DELMAR, MD - A house fire in Wicomico County sent one person to the hospital on Sunday evening. The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.
On October 27th, just before 6:00pm, the Delmar Fire Department and additional local emergency units responded to a two-story house fire in the 400 block of Pine Street in Delmar.
Delmar Fire officials say a line was put through the front door to the second floor of the home where they extinguished a room and contents of the fire. One patient was transported to the hospital. There are no further details regarding their injuries.
Additional responding units included Hebron, Laurel, and Salisbury to assist with overhaul.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.